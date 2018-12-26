Featured
Vehicle reportedly shot at in Waterloo
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 4:36PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 26, 2018 4:47PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting in Waterloo.
Two men from Buffalo say their vehicle was shot at by another moving vehicle in the area of Erb Street East and Highway 85.
The incident reportedly happened Monday at 4 a.m.
No one was injured.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan with tinted windows.
Police want to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time.