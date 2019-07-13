

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have recovered a vehicle in a crash that was reported stolen earlier that day.

Officers first received reports of the stolen vehicle Friday morning.

Upon being found, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Police say they did not pursue due to a concern for public safety.

The vehicle was involved in a collision later that afternoon.

The driver fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving.

A search of the area was conducted with a K9 unit, but the driver was not found.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Guelph Police.