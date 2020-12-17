Advertisement
Vehicle leaves road, hits a hydro pole in North Dumfries
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 12:36PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A vehicle left the road and collided with a hydro pole in North Dumfries on Thursday.
According to a post on Twitter, it happened on Blair Road near George Street North and Fountain Street.
Officials said that the road was closed while hydro crews repaired the lines. As such, drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
There was no word on whether anyone was hurt or any possible charges.