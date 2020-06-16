KITCHENER -- A vehicle left the road along Blair Road in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

The grey car ended up on its roof in some trees about 25 feet from the side of the road. Tire marks were seen running through the grassy section of the shoulder.

CTV News Kitchener arrived to the scene at around 7 p.m.

Police were on scene investigating but could not confirm any details.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.