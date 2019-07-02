

A vehicle that plummeted into Lake Ontario on Tuesday evening has become a recovery mission, according to police.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police Service say the vehicle was seen driving through a barrier before it went 40 to 50 feet out into the lake and became submerged under water.

Police say witnesses tell them there were two people inside but Halton police say they have not confirmed whether anyone was inside the vehicle.

Police say this has become a recovery mission and their main priority is to remove the vehicle from the water.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area and they’re asking people to avoid the marina.

We will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.