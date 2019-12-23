Vehicle in middle of intersection, two men found passed out inside
December 23, 2019
KITCHENER -- Police arrested two men in Elmira Sunday night, after they were found passed out inside a vehicle.
Officers say the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the intersection at Listowel Road and Arthur Street.
When they approached the vehicle they saw the two men inside were both unconscious.
Suspected fentanyl was also found inside the vehicle.
No word on whether any charges will be laid.