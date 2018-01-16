Featured
Vehicle hits tree and pole; driver seriously hurt
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 2:24PM EST
A single-vehicle crash left a 19-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.
Woodstock police say the crash happened along Landsdowne Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday.
They say the man was driving northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, which hit a tree at the roadside, spun around and collided with a hydro pole.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.