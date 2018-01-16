

CTV Kitchener





A single-vehicle crash left a 19-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

Woodstock police say the crash happened along Landsdowne Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday.

They say the man was driving northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, which hit a tree at the roadside, spun around and collided with a hydro pole.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.