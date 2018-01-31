

CTV Kitchener





A collision in Stratford resulted in a 21-year-old woman suffering a serious injury and Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit being called in.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Taylor and Norfolk streets. According to the SIU, a vehicle hit a tree moments after failing to stop police.

The SIU says the driver of the vehicle ran away from the area, while three passengers stayed at the scene and were taken to hospital. One of the passengers, the 21-year-old woman, was seriously hurt.

Five SIU investigators have been assigned to the case. Anyone who has information that could help them is asked to call 1-800-787-8529.