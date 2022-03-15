Vehicle hits hydro pole, portion of Weber Street closed in Kitchener

A stretch of Weber Street East is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in Kitchener on Tuesday.

In a tweet posted at 10:25 a.m., Waterloo regional police said officers are currently on scene and the crash is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Shortly after, CTV News captured images of a vehicle flipped on its side and pressed against a damaged hydro pole in the area of Weber Street East and Cameron Street North.

Weber Street East is closed between Frederick Street and Stirling Avenue.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

CTV News reached out to police but did not receive further details.

As of 10:40 a.m., neither Hydro One nor Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro are reporting power outages.