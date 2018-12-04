Featured
Vehicle hits hydro pole, bus sign after two-vehicle crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:15AM EST
Charges are pending after a two-vehicle collision at a busy intersection in Kitchener.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Westmount Road West and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener on Monday night.
A Kitchener woman, 50, was driving a minivan when it struck an SUV.
The minivan then hit a bus sign and a hydro pole, damaging both.
She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old man from Kitchener, was not injured.
Police said that the investigation was ongoing and that charges were pending.