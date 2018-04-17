

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested in Kitchener after allegedly hitting two police cruisers, then getting involved in a separate second collision – all while driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers first spotted the vehicle around Frederick Street, then tried to stop it on Highway 8 near Fairway Road shortly after noon Tuesday.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle allegedly accelerated and struck two cruisers before driving off.

Moments later, the same vehicle was involved in a collision at Fairway Road and Morgan Avenue.

Police say its driver tried to run away, but officers tracked him down and placed him under arrest.

No serious injuries were reported.