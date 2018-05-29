Featured
Vehicle hit by object thrown off overpass; police say
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 7:49AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a case of mischief after a vehicle was hit by something thrown from an overpass in Haldimand County.
Police say it happened on May 25 at around 10 p.m. at the Stirling Street bridge on Highway 6 in Caledonia
They say the vehicle’s sunroof was damaged and the suspect fled west down Stirling on a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle.
Police did not release information pertaining to the type of object that was allegedly thrown.