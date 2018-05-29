

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a case of mischief after a vehicle was hit by something thrown from an overpass in Haldimand County.

Police say it happened on May 25 at around 10 p.m. at the Stirling Street bridge on Highway 6 in Caledonia

They say the vehicle’s sunroof was damaged and the suspect fled west down Stirling on a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle.

Police did not release information pertaining to the type of object that was allegedly thrown.