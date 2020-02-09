KITCHENER -- A vehicle ended up going through the front window of a store in Brantford on Sunday morning.

It happened at Personal Service Coffee on Lynden Road, smashing several windows and the front door.

The owner tells CTV that one employee was inside at the time, but they weren't hurt by flying glass.

Police were on scene in the plaza while the vehicle, a white SUV, was removed with a tow truck.

The store was closed while repairs were being done.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.