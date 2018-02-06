

CTV Kitchener





An Oxford County man went to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving went airborne and hit a fence and a large tree.

The incident happened on Friday morning on Byerlay Side Road, about 15 kilometres east of Tillsonburg. Police say the driver lost control on a curve and the vehicle left the roadway before going airborne.

After the crash, the driver walked to an area residence. The resident there immediately contacted police.

The driver was transported to a local area hospital before being air lifted to a London area hospital.

Const.Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk County OPP thanks the resident who contacted emergency services.

“As a result of their quick thinking actions, the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which may have ultimately saved his life,” Sanchuk said in a press release.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.