A vehicle ended up on its roof following an incident in Kitchener.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Homer Watson Boulevard near Old Carriage Road as a result.

Police were on scene directing traffic while they investigated.

A witness says one person went to hospital. It's not known whether there were any additional injuries.

Another vehicle was stopped in the area but didn't appear to be damaged.

No cause for the crash has been provided.