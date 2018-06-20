

CTV Kitchener





Police in Brantford say they’ve identified two people of interest as part of their investigation into a case in which a police cruiser was rammed by another vehicle.

According to police, the series of events began around 6 p.m. Tuesday when a caller tipped them off to a suspicious vehicle on Elgin Street.

Responding officers learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen and had been involved in a gas-and-dash.

When the officers approached the vehicle, it allegedly smashed into a cruiser and sped off.

A few minutes later, police were told that a vehicle had been stolen from the Lynden Park Mall parking lot. That vehicle was abandoned on train tracks on Lynden Road, where it was hit by a train.

Vehicles found set ablaze on Abbott Court and Bodine Drive are also believed to be connected to the case.