

CTV Kitchener





An SUV was significantly damaged in a single-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

The crash brought emergency crews to the corner of Westmount Road and Queen’s Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The SUV had hit a pole and ended up partially on a sidewalk and partially on a lawn. It had to be towed away from the scene. Its driver was not hurt.

Details on the cause of the collision were not immediately available.