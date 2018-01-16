Featured
Vehicle ends up on sidewalk after crash in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:59PM EST
An SUV was significantly damaged in a single-vehicle collision in Kitchener.
The crash brought emergency crews to the corner of Westmount Road and Queen’s Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The SUV had hit a pole and ended up partially on a sidewalk and partially on a lawn. It had to be towed away from the scene. Its driver was not hurt.
Details on the cause of the collision were not immediately available.