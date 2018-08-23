Featured
Vehicle ends up on roof after Kitchener crash
A car is seen here on its roof after a crash in Kitchener August 23, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 5:39PM EDT
A dramatic car crash in Kitchener Thursday ended up with a car on its roof.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ludolph Street near the Huron Road and Fischer-Hallman area.
Images show the vehicle flipped on its roof, leading police to shut down traffic while they investigated.
Sources say no one was seriously hurt, but two parked vehicle were damaged.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or possible charges.