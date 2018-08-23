

CTV Kitchener





A dramatic car crash in Kitchener Thursday ended up with a car on its roof.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ludolph Street near the Huron Road and Fischer-Hallman area.

Images show the vehicle flipped on its roof, leading police to shut down traffic while they investigated.

Sources say no one was seriously hurt, but two parked vehicle were damaged.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or possible charges.