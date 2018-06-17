Featured
Vehicle ends up in ditch after Elmira crash
A mechanical was believed to be the cause of the crash, police say.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:19PM EDT
A single-vehicle crash resulted in the car on its side in the ditch Sunday around noon.
It occurred on Floradale Road between Listowel Road and Church Street West in Elmira.
There were minor injuries, but no one was taken to hospital.
Police say it likely occurred as the result of a mechanical failure, and that there would likely not be charges.
No additional information was available.