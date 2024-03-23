KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Vehicle drives into river, investigation remains ongoing

    Police vehicle seen on Lancaster Street West on March 23, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener) Police vehicle seen on Lancaster Street West on March 23, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.

    At around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision on Bridge Street West near Lancaster Street West.

    Police say the driver was travelling on Bridge Street West and left the roadway, went down an embankment, and then drove into a river.

    The driver and a passenger were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Roads were closed in the area for approximately four hours for the collision investigation and retrieval of the vehicle.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News