Vehicle drives into river, investigation remains ongoing
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
At around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision on Bridge Street West near Lancaster Street West.
Police say the driver was travelling on Bridge Street West and left the roadway, went down an embankment, and then drove into a river.
The driver and a passenger were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads were closed in the area for approximately four hours for the collision investigation and retrieval of the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
80th anniversary of the 'Great Escape' from Nazi German POW camp marked in Poland
Observances were held in Poland on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the "Great Escape," an ingenious act of defiance during World War II in which 76 prisoners of war tunneled out of a German prisoner-of-war camp into a snowy forest.
Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
As Russia mourns concert hall attack, some families are wondering if their loved ones are alive
Family and friends of those still missing after an attack that killed more than 130 people at a suburban Moscow concert hall waited for news of their loved ones as Russia observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.