KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Vehicle drives into Kitchener home

    A vehicle hit a home on Pipers Green Court in Kitchener on April 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle hit a home on Pipers Green Court in Kitchener on April 4, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A vehicle slammed into a home in a Kitchener neighbourhood Friday.

    Waterloo regional police were called to Pipers Green Court, in Country Hills West, around 11:40 a.m.

    Photos from the scene show damage to an attached garage. The door was dented and the surrounding brickwork was knocked loose.

    Police said their investigation is still in its early stages and it’s not known if anyone was hurt.

