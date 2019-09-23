Featured
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Brantford
An electrical fire destroyed a truck in Brantford on Sunday night. (Credit: Brandon Woodard)
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 7:23AM EDT
Emergency crews were called to reports of a vehicle fire in Brantford on Sunday night.
It happened on Lynden Road around 10 p.m.
Police say a truck was destroyed by the flames but no injuries were reported
The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue, according to officials.
Investigators say the fire is not considered suspicious.