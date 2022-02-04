Vehicle crashes into Kitchener plaza for second time in one week

For the second time in a week, a vehicle has crashed into a storefront in the same Kitchener plaza.

A vehicle struck the front of Coin Laundry on Lorraine Avenue Friday morning and caused significant damage, according to nearby business owners.

On Monday, a man lost control of his vehicle while parking in front of the Grainharvest Breadhouse Bakery in the same plaza.

The bakery closed for most of the week, but reopened to customers Thursday.

Waterloo regional police were also on scene of another crash Friday involving property damage.

It happened at a building on the corner of Weber Street West and Victoria Street North.

A large white truck was towed away from the scene. There appeared to be damage to the property, including part of a fence that was knocked down.

There is no word yet on a cause or if anyone was hurt.