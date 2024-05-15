Vehicle considered a write-off after fire in Waterloo

A smoky smell filled a busy Waterloo neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon after an SUV caught fire in a Tim Hortons parking lot.

The Waterloo Fire Department was called to the University Ave West and Weber Street North area at 12:25 p.m.

Although they were able to put out the flames, the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The driver’s side of the windshield shattered and blackened pieces of the front end dripped down onto the pavement.

No one was hurt.

Officials say the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but it started in the engine compartment.

The vehicle is considered a write-off.