A vehicle fire shut down a street in Waterloo Monday morning.

Waterloo Fire and Waterloo Regional Police responded to the call on Colby Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Police say there was no one in the vehicle at the time.

They say it appears the fire started in the engine and is not being treated it as suspicious.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the fire.

No one was injured. Colby Drive reopened a short time later.