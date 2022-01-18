Vehicle catches fire after being stuck in snow: Waterloo Fire
A vehicle on fire in Waterloo. (Jan. 18, 2022)
KITCHENER -
A vehicle is being considered a total loss after it reportedly caught fire near a busy Waterloo intersection.
Waterloo Fire responded to the incident near Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North at 7:11 p.m. Monday.
They said the driver had been stuck in snow, was able to get moving, continued down the road, and was alerted by a transit bus driver his vehicle was on fire.
The driver reportedly pulled over and was not injured.
Fire crews put out the fire, said it's a total loss, and estimated the damage cost is around $2,000.
The roads around were closed by regional police so firefighters could access a hydrant.
There will be no investigation into what caused the fire.