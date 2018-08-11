

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle ended up on its side on a front lawn of a home in Kitchener.

It happened in the afternoon in the area on Courtland Avenue East near Peter Street.

A female driver in her 60s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said she was attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle when her car ended up on its side on the lawn.

Her vehicle sustained damage to its front end.

There was no one in the home at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation, and police have not said whether charges will be laid.