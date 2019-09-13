

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police are investigating after a vehicle and a horse-drawn carriage collided in Woolwich on Friday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Reid Woods Drive and Arthur Street North around 6 a.m.

Police say that the carriage was extensively damaged but there were only minor injuries.

The horse that was drawing the carriage ran off following the crash but was recovered and returned to its owner.

Police closed off Arthur Street North at Reid Woods Drive for about an hour as investigators attended the scene.

It is still unclear if charges will be laid.