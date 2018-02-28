

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Exeter on Tuesday night.

Police say a man wearing a mask went into the Exeter Variety on Wellington Street West around 7:50 p.m.

They say he was showed a gun to the store owner and demanded money from the cash register.

That’s when police say the owner fought back and managed to scare off the suspect.

Police say the he took off running and got into the passenger side of a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was waiting down the street.

The variety store owner suffered minor injuries during the fight.

Police are still searching for the suspect who’s described as a white man, about 6’ tall, with long dark hair. He was wearing a burgundy hoody and a black ski mask with white stripes.

They say the Ford Ranger was tan in colour and is estimated to be a 2005 model with two doors. The license plate was A-L-5-0-7-2-3.

Police are warning not to confront the occupants of the truck and to give them a call instead.