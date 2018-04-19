

CTV Kitchener





Several under-construction homes in Tavistock have been damaged by vandals in recent weeks.

Oxford County OPP say they’ve received reports of overnight damage at homes on Jacob, Halliday and Roth streets since March 30.

Vandalism reported at these sites has included a damaged furnace, holes being kicked in drywall, insulation being torn down and a damaged tub.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has any information about suspicious activity in the area.

They’re also interested in figuring out whether there’s a link between the vandalism and two men in their early 20s who were allegedly seen trying to break into a parked vehicle in the area on April 6. When they were confronted by a nearby homeowner, the men biked away.