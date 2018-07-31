Featured
Vandals target building at Simcoe fairground
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:04PM EDT
A building at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds was hit with an act of vandalism over the weekend.
Police say they were called to the South Drive complex on Monday morning after someone reported one of the doors on a building was marked with spray paint.
It’s believed the vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Monday.
The nature of the markings has not been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.