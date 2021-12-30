Vandals reportedly smash windows at Waterloo restaurant

A family-run business in Waterloo is dealing with thousands of dollars in damages after vandalism on Wednesday morning.

Mario Kyprianou, owner of Mediterraneo Restaurant on University Avenue, said someone threw decorative rocks through their windows around 3 a.m. Two windows were smashed and a third was cracked. They estimate the repairs will cost about $10,000.

They were able to board up the windows, and the restaurant opened for dine-in and takeout on Wednesday.

“We had to clean the parking lot or else no one would be able to park,” Kyprianou said. “It’s been a tough year for everyone. No one needs something like this happening in the middle of what’s been occurring.”

Kyprianou said the incident has been reported to police and they’re now investigating.