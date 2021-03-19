KITCHENER -- A total of 25 Grand River Transit bus shelters have been damaged since the beginning of March, and the Waterloo Regional Police Service believes the vandals used a BB gun, pellet gun or airsoft gun.

Most of the damaged bus shelters are located in Cambridge and Kitchener, though one was also targeted on Wes Graham Way in Waterloo.

The bus shelter locations in Cambridge have been identified as: St. Andrews Street, Pinebush Road, Guelph Avenue, Franklin Boulevard, Poplar Drive, Water Street North, Elgin Street North and Cedar Street.

The Kitchener bus shelters are located at: Charles Street East, Country Hill Drive, Ottawa Street South, Elmsdale Drive, Block Line Road, and Fourth Avenue.

Police say all 25 incidents are being investigated independently, though they are working to determine if any are connected.

Residents are being reminded to report any suspicious activity or damage to Grand River Transit property.

Police are also asking drivers who may have dash cam video of any of these incidents to give them a call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.