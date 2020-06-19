Advertisement
Vandal discharges fire extinguisher, causes $15-20K in damages to mall: Guelph police
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 9:19AM EDT
Stone Road Mall in Guelph is pictured on Tuesday, June 30, 2015.
WATERLOO -- The Stone Road Mall suffered heavy damage after a vandal reportedly discharged a fire extinguisher and impaired an electrical panel.
Guelph police responded to reports of the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
They say a man entered an employee only area of the mall, discharged a fire extinguisher and damaged an electrical panel.
Damage is estimated between $15,000 and $20,000.
The suspect is described as a white man around 45 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.