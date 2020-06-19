WATERLOO -- The Stone Road Mall suffered heavy damage after a vandal reportedly discharged a fire extinguisher and impaired an electrical panel.

Guelph police responded to reports of the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They say a man entered an employee only area of the mall, discharged a fire extinguisher and damaged an electrical panel.

Damage is estimated between $15,000 and $20,000.

The suspect is described as a white man around 45 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.