Traffic was diverted after a crash involving a train and a minivan on Highway 6 South in Guelph.

The road was closed between Woodlawn Road West and Speedvale Avenue West from approximately 1:00 p.m. for about two hours.

There were no injuries.

A 69-year-old woman has been charged with failing to yield for a train.

She was travelling southbound when she struck a westbound train which was travelling approximately 15 kilometres per hour.

The vehicles suffered minor damage as a result of the crash.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Ontario Provincial Police reminded drivers to be careful around train tracks.

Not all railway crossings have turndown gates, and are sometimes just monitored with lights.