A woman had to be freed from her car by firefighters following a two-vehicle collision in Cayuga.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 3, near Windecker Road.

According to Haldimand County OPP, the woman was driving a car which rear-ended a cube van that had stopped for a school bus.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not hurt.

Police say charges will be laid in connection with the collision.