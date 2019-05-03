Featured
Van slams into Kitchener building
A vehicle crashed into a building on Gaukel St. in Kitchener. (May 3, 2019)
Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a fiery crash in Kitchener.
A van has slammed into a building at the corner of Charles and Gaukel Streets.
44 Gaukel is an arts and technology hub housing a number of organizations, including the Accelerator Centre and ArtsBuild Ontario.
Waterloo councillor Mark Whaley posted a photo on Twitter showing the vehicle on fire
More to come…