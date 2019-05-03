

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a fiery crash in Kitchener.

A van has slammed into a building at the corner of Charles and Gaukel Streets.

44 Gaukel is an arts and technology hub housing a number of organizations, including the Accelerator Centre and ArtsBuild Ontario.

Waterloo councillor Mark Whaley posted a photo on Twitter showing the vehicle on fire

Crazy scene on gaukel st right now. pic.twitter.com/SyBcNmpTOY — Mark Whaley (@WhaleyWaterloo) May 4, 2019

