Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a fiery crash in Kitchener.

A van has slammed into a building at the corner of Charles and Gaukel Streets.

gaukel charles kitchener crash

44 Gaukel is an arts and technology hub housing a number of organizations, including the Accelerator Centre and ArtsBuild Ontario.

Waterloo councillor Mark Whaley posted a photo on Twitter showing the vehicle on fire

