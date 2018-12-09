

A van jumped a curb Saturday and slammed into the CIBC bank in downtown Kitchener.

Police were called to the building on King Street at Queen Street around 6:30 p.m.

They say the people inside the van had minor injuries and were not taken to hospital.

The front bumper and grill took the brunt of the damage.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

No word yet on charges.