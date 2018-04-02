

CTV Kitchener





The van being driven by a man shot by a Waterloo Regional Police officer had been stolen, the vehicle’s owner says – along with two guns.

The man suffered serious injuries in the Saturday afternoon shooting alongside Highway 401 near the Homer Watson Boulevard ramps.

An air ambulance was brought in to take the 30-year-old Hamilton resident to hospital. His injuries were not considered life-theratening.

Police have said that they were looking for the man because they believed he had been involved in a break-in in Hamilton in which “several weapons” were stolen.

Earlier in the afternoon, the man had been driving a minivan bearing the logo of Schindler Elevators. A spokesperson for that company says the van was stolen from one of their employees in a break-in at his home, along with “two rifles and other hunting equipment.”

“We are providing the authorities our full support and cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

Police have not said why an officer decided to shoot the man. The incident is now being looked into by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which has assigned eight investigators to the case.

Some of those investigators were seen at the scene of the shooting on Sunday and again on Monday.