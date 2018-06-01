

CTV Kitchener





A Stratford man allegedly drove off the roadway and struck a house on the corner of Maple and Louise streets Thursday morning.

Police say the 43-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision which took place around 7:40 a.m.

Several bricks in the house were dislodged, while the car received front-end damage.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving.