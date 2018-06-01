Featured
Van collides with house; driver charged
The damage after a van collided with a house in Stratford. (Stratford Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 12:00PM EDT
A Stratford man allegedly drove off the roadway and struck a house on the corner of Maple and Louise streets Thursday morning.
Police say the 43-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision which took place around 7:40 a.m.
Several bricks in the house were dislodged, while the car received front-end damage.
The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving.