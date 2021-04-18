KITCHENER -- A collision involving a van going into a hydro pole shut down part of a major Kitchener road for a period of time.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Victoria Road between Strange Street and Belmont Avenue early Saturday evening that involved at least one other vehicle.

Hydro crews were also on scene working on the pole that was hit.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

There is no word yet about injuries or if charges are pending.