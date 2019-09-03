

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





An SUV caught fire following a two-vehicle crash in Puslinch Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 6:50 a.m. to Gordon St. and Maltby Rd. E.

Wellington County OPP say the SUV's engine was on fire.

People in the area helped a woman out of the engulfed SUV, according to police.

They say a man and a woman, both drivers, have non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash, but say fog may have been a factor.