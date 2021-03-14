Vaccine rollout continues in Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

As Waterloo Region prepares to open more vaccination sites, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is preparing to launch into Phase 2 of their rollout plan.

As of Sunday, there have been 43,112 doses administered in Waterloo Region and 13,401 people fully vaccinated. In WDG, there have been 24,911 doses administered and 18,414 fully vaccinated.

Ahead of the province's Ontario-wide vaccine registration site, the Region of Waterloo, Huron Perth Public Health, and other regions announced they will be sticking with their own registration system.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers (as of Mar. 14):

Waterloo Region: 11,286 confirmed cases, 237 deaths, 10,702 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 4,899 cases, 105 deaths, 4,669 resolved

Brant County: 1,604 cases, 12 deaths, 1,516 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 1,502 cases, 44 deaths, 1,414 resolved

Huron Perth: 1,376 cases, 50 deaths, 1,307 resolved

Wedding with more than 100 guests linked to outbreak didn't go against red tier restrictions, officials say

A wedding at the end of February with more than 100 people in attendance didn't break any rules under the province's reopening framework, officials said. The wedding, which was held at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Cambridge, had 108 guests and eight staff members. That was below the 30 per cent capacity limit for regions in the red "control" tier.

Pam Soomal, proxy to the president of the venue, said all 11 cases related to the event are in guests. Officials declared an outbreak on March 6. The wedding was held on Feb. 27.

"I have been working continuously and very closely with Public Health for the Region of Waterloo since we were made aware of the outbreak related to this wedding," an email from Soomal said in part. "All requested information has been submitted from our end to assist with the investigation and contact tracing of all persons that may have been in contact with the wedding attendees."

Kitchener man does almost 900 burpees in an hour, setting Guinness World Record

A Kitchener man sought to put his name in the record books, aiming to do the most chest-to-ground burpees in an hour. Nick Anapolsky aimed to do 15 burpees per minute—or one every four seconds—for an entire hour to beat the world record of 870.

"For this record, chest touches the ground and the arms go straight out to the side," he explained. "Then when you jump up, you need to clear—I've marked out two lines on the ground as half your body height—your feet have to jump that distance on every jump that you do."

By the end of his hour, Anapolsky was able to achieve 879 chest-to-ground burpees, breaking the world record by nine reps.

Person's apartment ransacked after she woke up to find 4 people inside

A Guelph resident woke up on Wednesday morning to find four people in her apartment. In a news release, police said she was in her bedroom at an apartment on Waterloo Avenue when the intruders woke her up and told her they were taking her things. They allegedly threatened to hurt her if she tried to stop them.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment and speak to a maintenance worker, who in turn called police. When officers arrived, they found that the unit had been ransacked.

'End of an era': Kitchener video store closing for good

A video store in Kitchener is shutting down after nearly two decades in business.

Earlier in the pandemic, staff at Far Out Flicks said business was still booming. But, the latest lockdown and the popularity of streaming services mean the doors are now closing for good.

"It feels like the end of an era," customer Maurice O'Brien said.