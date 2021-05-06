Advertisement
Vaccine pre-registration opens for children aged 12-15 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 12:34PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are now able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.
On Wednesday, Health Canada said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for children aged 12 and up.
WDG Public Health officials said they're not booking appointments for this group yet, but said pre-registering ensures they'll be able to contact people as soon as appointments are available.
Last month, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph opened pre-registration to everyone 16 and over, but said appointments might not be available until June.
Waterloo Region has also opened pre-registration to people aged 12 to 17 who are living in congregate or developmental service settings, as well as those with at-risk conditions.