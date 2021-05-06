KITCHENER -- Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are now able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

On Wednesday, Health Canada said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for children aged 12 and up.

WDG Public Health officials said they're not booking appointments for this group yet, but said pre-registering ensures they'll be able to contact people as soon as appointments are available.

1/3#ForYouForMeForWDG pic.twitter.com/qteG6prkcM — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) May 6, 2021

Last month, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph opened pre-registration to everyone 16 and over, but said appointments might not be available until June.

Waterloo Region has also opened pre-registration to people aged 12 to 17 who are living in congregate or developmental service settings, as well as those with at-risk conditions.