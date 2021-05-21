KITCHENER -- A vaccine expert from the University of Waterloo weighed in on Ontario's plan to start offering second doses of AstraZeneca vaccines at Waterloo Region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning.

Provincial officials announced Friday that current supply would be administered as second doses to anyone who received their first dose between March 10 and 19 in order to use up 55,000 doses set to expire at the end of May.

AstraZeneca was rolled out in COVID-19 hot spot communities in early March, before it was expanded to other areas across Ontario.

"The plan was made to send them to the regions that started getting AstraZeneca first," Dr. Kelly Grindrod said.

AstraZeneca works best if there's a longer interval between first and second doses, Grindrod said.

"You get more benefit from a second AstraZeneca dose at 12 weeks than you do at four weeks," she said.

Grindrod said there is supply in Waterloo Region, but they don't want to give second doses too early.

"We don't want that window to be too small and actually have people lose that additional benefit," she said.

Toronto, Windsor and Kingston were all part of the AstraZeneca pilot in March, so any doses that are expiring soon will be sent to those areas.

Grindrod also said any Waterloo Residents who may have travelled to another region to get a first dose in that initial rollout can contact that pharmacy to book an appointment for a second dose.

"A lot of people actually do want a second dose of AstraZeneca," she said.

Rates of rare blood clots associated with AstraZeneca vaccines are much lower following second doses of the vaccine.

The rate after first doses was about one in 60,000. For second doses right now, that rate is one in 600,000.

"A lot of people have said 'I knew the risks going in, I understood them, I talked to my doctor, I still want my second dose of AstraZeneca,'" Dr. Grindrod said.

There may also be an option for people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca to wait for an mRNA vaccine.

"We're waiting on a handful of trials that should be coming end of May and into June," Grindrod said. "They're looking at what happens when someone has a first dose of AstraZeneca and the second dose of Pfizer."

Grindrod said a recent study from Spain shows benefits of mixing vaccines. Another study in the U.K. said people who get two different vaccines may see slightly more side effects.

Since the window between doses is larger with AstraZeneca, Grindrod said there's time to wait for results from the studies.

PEOPLE LEAVING MODERNA APPOINTMENTS

Grindrod said she's also hearing from local clinics and pharmacies that people aren't interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine.

"People were showing up at the clinic for their Moderna appointment, they were finding out it was Moderna and they were saying 'No, I want Pfizer,' and they were leaving," Grindrod said.

According to Grindrod, there is virtually no difference between how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work.

"We think of them almost like Coke and Pepsi, you can't quite tell the difference between the flavours," she said. "The real difference between them is that Moderna, it's easier to use and transport."

Because of this, a lot of pharmacies and family doctors have received Moderna vaccines over the past few weeks.

"The only difference you see between Pfizer and Moderna is how it's handled, not anything to do with how you experience it yourself," Grindrod said. "The mRNA vaccine you're going to be offered, Pfizer or Moderna, really they are very much the same in terms of side effects, all of that."

There are currently several pharmacies in Waterloo Region offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. More are expected to join that list in the coming weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press