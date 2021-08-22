Vaccine clinic pops up in Guelph’s dining district
Instead of a dinner and a show, those eating in Guelph’s dining district Saturday night had the option of dinner and a shot.
The area’s public health unit and regional paramedics were operating a pop-up clinic at the popular patio space downtown until 9 p.m.
Officials say a total of 106 doses were administered over the course of the evening.
They add that a “good number” of them were first doses.
