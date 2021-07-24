KITCHENER -- A different kind of Grand River Transit bus is making its way to high-traffic areas and a number of neighbourhoods in Waterloo Region.

Shoppers at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market were able to pop into the bus parked out front and receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

It’s always a good time at @stjacobsmarket. Make it even better by getting vaccinated! Come check out our vaccination bus and get your first or second dose while you shop!



✅Pfizer for anyone 12+

⏰Until 1 p.m.

�� share with #WhatsYourWhyWR and celebrate with a treat! �� pic.twitter.com/ScZ3hHNayV — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) July 24, 2021

Regional officials say the goal of the bus is to remove barriers for people to get vaccinated.

“We’ve heard from many in the community that bringing a vaccination clinic to the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market is a good idea because many people go there,” said Sharon Ord, a Region of Waterloo representative, in a statement. “We are looking for other opportunities to bring vaccines to residents of Waterloo Region to make it easier for them to get vaccinated.”

The bus started operating on Wednesday and has also been to the Chandler Mowat, Brybeck Crescent, and Cedarbrae Public School neighbourhoods.

“The new mobile vaccination bus has been bringing vaccine to residents who have been unable to attend a regional vaccination clinic, doctor’s office or local pharmacy for a first or second dose of the vaccine,” said Ord. “Deciding where the bus goes will be an ongoing conversation with community partners and leaders.”

A second mobile vaccination bus is expected to hit the road in Waterloo Region later next week.