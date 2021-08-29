Vaccine bus makes a stop at Kitchener Panthers game

KITCHENER -

Those watching a Sunday afternoon Kitchener Panthers game also had to option to get a shot.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic was parked at The Aud complex from 1 to 5 p.m. as the home team took on the Welland Jackfish.

While the Panthers picked up the win Saturday, they dropped the Sunday game five to four.

The Panthers moved into second place of the IBL standings this week.