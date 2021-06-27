KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region is bumping up its vaccination goal in response to high infection rates.

Walk-in clinics were held this weekend for first doses and bigger plans are in the works for the weeks ahead.

Dozens of people lined up Sunday outside the Public Health building at 99 Regina Street South in Waterloo.

“I’m here to get my first shot of the vaccine,” said one person. “For the better of the community, I know I should be getting this vaccine to keep everybody safe, not only me.”

It was one of several walk-in vaccine clinics held in the region over the past few days.

“I was originally not planning to come today,” said another person waiting for their turn. “I was here dropping off someone else for something, so now I have the opportunity.”

Officials say a jump in confirmed cases of the highly-transmissible Delta variant is hitting home with residents.

“This is up to us,” said Lee Fairclough, the hospital lead for Waterloo and Wellington, on Friday. “If this was a year ago and we didn’t know anything about this virus, you know, then fine. But honestly, three waves in, we all know better.”

This week the province has pitched in to open appointment-only mobile clinics.

The goal is to get everyone fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Especially with such a dangerous variant, that’s affecting young people like myself,” said one person at the Regina St. clinic. “I’m really excited to get the vaccine, to get some extra protection for me and those around me.”

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the Medical Officer of Health for Waterloo Region, told CTV News in a statement that the weekend clinics were “immediately successful with approximately 100 additional walk-in people a day arriving for their first dose at each clinic.”

Public Health says its goal has now doubled.

They want to go from 30,000 vaccines per week to 60,000.

Officials told CTV News Sunday that areas with high infection and low vaccination rates are the priority for mobile and pop-up clinics.

Four clinics will also be held next week at schools in Cambridge and Kitchener. Dr. Wang says each one will be administering about 500 doses per day.

Public Health is also hoping to set up second dose clinics in those areas as soon as possible.

Dr. Wang says vaccination remains the best defense for stopping the spread of the Delta variant. Her statement continues: “Accelerating first and second doses allows us to protect our community and will help us keep moving forward. Our case rates may remain elevated for a while, but increased vaccination rates will put downward pressure on Delta circulation over time and protect more and more of our community.”