Vaccination appointments can now be booked at student catch-up clinics

Public health has launched catch-up clinics for the more than 32,000 students in Waterloo Region with outdated vaccination records.

On Monday, they opened hundreds of appointments at the Waterloo location (99 Regina St. S.) and Cambridge location (30 Christopher Dr.). Those slots can be booked online.

Public health says there are 22,000 elementary and 10,000 secondary students who need to get back on track this school year. If the child’s record isn’t updated by the deadline, they may be suspended for up to 20 days.

Updating vaccination records

Parents and/or caregivers are responsible for reporting their child’s vaccinations – or filing an exemption – with public health.

Those shots include: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, meningococcal disease, pertussis (also known as whooping cough), and varicella (or chickenpox).

Vaccine coverage rates declined for school-aged children during the pandemic and public health decided not to enforce vaccination requirements in 2023, which may account for the higher number of students needing their shots this year.

If a student has had their vaccinations, but their record needs to be updated, parents can get the information from their family doctor or health care provider and submit it online to public health.

If a students needs any of the vaccinations listed above, parents can book an appointment with their doctor, through a walk-in clinic, or attend one of the catch-up clinics.

School suspensions

A letter should have already been sent home with students who have outdated vaccination records.

That happened in November and December for elementary students, while secondary students would have gotten theirs in January.

If vaccinations are still outstanding, or the record hasn’t been updated, second notices will be sent out in February for elementary students and in April for secondary students.

Public health explained earlier this month that families would get an extra four weeks to get their child’s necessary shots before they resort to school suspensions.

The suspension would be rescinded as soon as the child's record is updated.

The suspension date for elementary students is currently set for March 27 and the May 1 for secondary students.